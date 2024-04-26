Long way to go: Yuri Escueta embraces San Beda’s early offseason challenges 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta knows the Red Lions still have a long way to go as they prepare for a title defense in NCAA Season 100.

The Red Lions are in the midst of a semifinal showdown against the CEU Scorpions in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, where they dropped Game 1 of the best-of-three series, 75-71, on Thursday, April 25.

For Escueta, no matter if they win or lose, these kinds of big games early in the offseason are very crucial for the Red Lions as they get to gauge where they’re at heading into the upcoming NCAA season in September.

"These games are very important," Escueta told Rappler during a private training session hosted by ANTA Philippines.

“These are the games that as a coach, early in the preparation, that I would like to play. To be able to gauge your team, your players, and what you need to improve on.”

After a fiery 3-0 start to the Aspirants’ Cup, the Red Lions have now lost three of their last four matches, including an 82-71 beatdown at the hands of the reigning UAAP champion La Salle Green Archers last April 18.

In that game, the Red Lions had no answers for the Kevin Quiambao-less Green Archers from start to finish, even trailing by as many as 23 points at one juncture of the contest.

“I’m sure people won’t understand, but during this time of the year, it’s nice playing tough teams and lose by 20 rather than winning by 50 or 60 against other teams,” said Escueta.

"These kinds of games are very welcome for us," added Escueta, who conducted the two-hour training session, together with coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

The third year Red Lions tactician pointed out that they have only started training three months ago, and the first two months of their practices coming off a well-deserved championship break focused solely on skill-work and weights.

“We’re still very far. Maybe we’re only at 30%,” said Escueta in Filipino.

“The system that we teach and run, you won’t get it in two to three months. We’re only on our third month of preparation and we’re just starting to play games.”

With the departure of their top gunner Jacob Cortez, who transferred to La Salle earlier this year, Escueta hopes his wards can fill the void left by the former King Lion by committee.

Escueta also has high hopes for former FEU Tamaraws guard Bryan Sajonia, who is set to play for the Red Lions in Season 100 after serving residency last year.

Through seven games played in the Aspirants’ Cup, the sharpshooting Sajonia has been leading San Beda in the scoring department with 14.5 points per outing, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

“Of course we all know he can shoot,” Escueta said of Sajonia.

“Coming from FEU, he was one of their best scorers and shooters the season before he left.

“You can also notice his toughness on defense. Hopefully his leadership will stand out, especially being a veteran.”

San Beda aims to drag CEU into a rubber match when both teams face off anew in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30. – Rappler.com