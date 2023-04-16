Imperfect, but still champs: Perpetual extends NCAA men’s volleyball dynasty

STILL ON TOP. The Perpetual Help Altas celebrate another title run.

After absorbing their first loss since 2018, the Perpetual Help Altas show grit in the do-or-die finals against the San Beda Red Spikers to retain the NCAA men’s volleyball championship

MANILA, Philippines – There may be no more perfect season for University of Perpetual Help, but in the end, the Altas still wound up claiming the NCAA crown.

Perpetual bounced back from its first loss since 2018, outlasting the San Beda Red Spikers in four sets, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, in the do-or-die Game 3 of Season 98 men’s volleyball finals on Sunday, April 16, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Season MVP Louie Ramirez spearheaded the Altas’ third straight championship romp, extending their dynasty interrupted by the pandemic that scrapped the tournament in the last three years.

Ramirez fired 24 points to go along with 13 receptions in another stellar performance highlighted by the title-clinching kill to also capture the Finals MVP plum.

“Hindi ko na iniisip yung winning streak namin (I didn’t think about our winning streak anymore),” said Ramirez after the Altas saw their remarkable 32-game winning streak come to an end in Game 2 last Friday.

The Red Spikers’ massive upset that forced the winner-take-all dealt the Altas their first loss since February 16, 2018.

“Our coaches said, ‘okay we lost, we didn’t get to sweep all the way to the finals.’ But what coach Sammy (Acaylar) wanted was that we get the championship this season,” Ramirez, who erupted for 32 points in Game 2, added in Filipino.

KC Andrade matched Ramirez’s 2 blocks for a 12-point effort, Michael Medalla also chipped in 12 points, and Jeff Marapoc added 11 points for the Altas.

Ralph Cabalsa posted 12 points and 11 digs, while Lorenz Calayag also had 12 points, including 2 blocks for the Red Spikers. – Rappler.com