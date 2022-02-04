PBA adjusts schedule as TNT bolsters Gilas Pilipinas for World Cup Qualifiers

GEARING UP. Chot Reyes has less than a month to prepare Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Pressed for time to form the best lineup possible for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, returning Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes brings in some of his TNT players

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will make the necessary adjustments to give way for the TNT Tropang Giga to bolster Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

The league approved this proposition after a board meeting on Friday, February 4, with the PBA set to modify its schedule as the stalled Governors’ Cup restarts at the Araneta Coliseum on February 11.

“I’m very pleased to say that the PBA will once again adjust its schedule to allow some players from TNT to play with Gilas, not only during the window but also during practice,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

“It was a unanimous decision of the board to support such thing.”

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the Tropang Giga will play more games compared to other teams in the coming weeks to provide the selected players ample time to focus on Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations.

The Governors’ Cup will coincide with the Asian Qualifiers, with the country hosting all Group A games for the first and second window from February 24 to 28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas Pilipinas takes on Korea on February 24, India on February 25, New Zealand on February 27, and Korea again on February 28.

But Marcial said the PBA will not halt the season-ending conference and will instead stage its games at the Ynares Center in Antipolo for the duration of the FIBA window.

Joining the TNT players in the national team pool are naturalized big man Angelo Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liaño, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel. – Rappler.com