Ginebra looking for replacement import as Brownlee awaits sanction for failed doping test

Delfin Dioquino

Listed as Ginebra's import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup, Justin Brownlee is in danger of missing significant time away from the league after he failed a doping test in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra is in search for a replacement import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup amid the uncertainty surrounding mainstay Justin Brownlee.

Listed as the Gin Kings’ reinforcement for the season-opening conference, Brownlee is in danger of missing significant time away from the PBA after he failed a doping test in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Brownlee, who steered Gilas Pilipinas to its first Asian Games crown since 1962, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency that is linked to cannabis use.

“We’re looking for a replacement just in case,” said Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua in a mix of Filipino and English.

As things stand, Brownlee is provisionally suspended by the International Testing Agency, similar to the nine other athletes who tested for banned substances in the Asian Games, including Filipina cyclist Ariana Evangelista.

Brownlee has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample, which will be used to confirm or invalidate his positive A-sample.

If worse comes to worst, Brownlee may face a suspension of up to two years, although his punishment can be reduced to months if it can be proven that he ingested the banned substance due to medical use.

Chua said it is now up to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to determine the next steps on the matter, which will affect not just the Gin Kings but also the national team.

“We wait and see what they’re going to do with Brownlee,” said Chua, who served as Gilas Pilipinas’ team manager in the Asian Games.

A three-time PBA Best Import, Brownlee helped Ginebra win six championships since he started playing for the beloved franchise in 2016.

But as much as the Gin Kings look forward to another run with Brownlee as they seek to defend their Commissioner’s Cup title, Chua said the team will err on the side of caution by sitting out the do-it-all superstar.

“Since Justin is still tired, we’re going to have him rest. We’ll see. If he is allowed to play, why not?” said Chua. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
