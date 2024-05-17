GAME SCHEDULE: PBA Philippine Cup semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, Meralco, and Rain or Shine make up the semifinal cast as the battle for the prestigious All-Filipino crown intensifies

MANILA, Philippines – Four teams remain in the running for the PBA Philippine Cup title.

The defending champion Beermen continue their title defense against an Elasto Painters side that reached the final four for the first time in five years, while the Gin Kings and the Bolts meet in the playoffs for the eighth time in eight years.

Here is the schedule of the pair of best-of-seven semifinals:

May 17, Friday, Mall of Asia Arena

4:30 pm – Rain or Shine vs San Miguel Beer

7:30 pm – Meralco vs Ginebra

May 19, Sunday, Mall of Asia Arena

3 pm – Ginebra vs Meralco

6:15 pm – San Miguel Beer vs Rain or Shine

May 22, Wednesday, Dasmariñas Arena

4:30 pm – Rain or Shine vs San Miguel Beer

7:30 pm – Meralco vs Ginebra

May 24, Friday, Mall of Asia Arena

4:30 pm – Ginebra vs Meralco

7:30 pm – San Miguel Beer vs Rain or Shine

– Rappler.com