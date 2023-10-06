Asian Games king: Gilas Pilipinas gets back at Jordan to claim gold after 6-decade drought

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas captures its first gold medal in the Asian Games since 1962 after claiming a payback win over Jordan in the final

MANILA, Philippines – It took a six-decade wait, but Gilas Pilipinas is back at the zenith of the Asian Games at last.

The Philippines captured its first gold medal in men’s 5-on-5 basketball since 1962 after claiming a 70-60 payback win over Jordan in the final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China on Friday, October 6.

Justin Brownlee finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals as the Nationals replicated the feat last accomplished by the team spearheaded by FIBA Hall of Fame inductee Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga.

Chris Newsome and Ange Kouame could not have picked a better time to turn in their finest performances, backstopping Brownlee in the win that avenged the Philippines’ 25-point loss to Jordan back in the group stage.

Kouame churned out 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks, while Newsome chimed in 13 points and helped contain Jordan star Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a dismal shooting display.

Hollis-Jefferson still delivered 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists, but he shot a paltry 8-of-29 clip from the field as the Falcons ran out of gas in their gold-medal bid after reaching the final unbeaten in five games.

The victory also allowed the Philippines to match its four-gold haul in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Scottie Thompson contributed 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, including a pair of crucial plays in midway through the fourth quarter that kept Jordan at bay.

The reigning PBA MVP, Thompson saved the ball from going out of bounds and assisted Kouame for a short stab then scored on a layup off his own miss in the ensuing possession to give the Philippines a 60-50 lead.

Jordan keyed on Brownlee defensively in the fourth quarter, perhaps wary of another late explosion after the beloved Barangay Ginebra import fired 17 of his 33 points in the final frame of their 77-76 semifinal win over China.

But even with Brownlee limited, Kouame rose to the occasion by scattering 8 points all in the final six minutes.

Newsome, meanwhile, tied Brownlee with 5 points each in the third quarter as the Filipinos outscored the Jordanians in the period 20-10 to build a commanding 70-60 advantage.

The Scores

Philippines 70 – Brownlee 14, Kouame 14, Newsome 13, Thompson 11, Oftana 5, Aguilar 3, Perez 2, Alas 2, Fajardo 0.

Jordan 60 – Hollis-Jefferson 24, Ibrahim 13, Al Dwairi 8, Alhamarsheh 6, Bohannon 4, Bzai 3, Hussein 2, Alhendi 0, Kanaan 0.

Quarters: 17-12, 31-31, 51-41, 70-60.

– Rappler.com