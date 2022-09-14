Calvin Oftana featured in NLEX tuneup amid reported blockbuster trade

TRADING BLOCK. If the trade pushes through, Calvin Oftana will play under coach Chot Reyes.

Calvin Oftana suits up for the NLEX Road Warriors in a tuneup match amid a reported three-team trade

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX rising star Calvin Oftana was prominently featured in a Road Warriors tuneup on Wednesday, September 14, despite a reported three-team blockbuster trade proposal.

Oftana was still in his NLEX uniform in the team’s Facebook post an hour after news broke that the former San Beda star is on his way to TNT along with veteran big man Raul Soyud.

In the reported transaction, the Road Warriors are set to receive 2021 No. 1 pick Brandon Rosser and embattled guard Paul Desiderio from Blackwater, while the Tropang Giga are set to ship Troy Rosario and Gab Banal to the Bossing.

However, the trade is likely still subject to approval from the Commissioner’s office as it is not yet featured on the league website’s transactions page.

If the trade pushes through, TNT is set to get a former NCAA MVP who is coming off a breakout Philippine Cup run where he averaged 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.

NLEX is set to get in return a very promising 6-foot-8 forward in Rosser, who averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in just 19 minutes a night.

Meanwhile, Blackwater is hoping to squeeze out better showings from Rosario, who continued to put up quiet averages of 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 minutes per game for a loaded Tropang Giga side in the last Philippine Cup.

The NLEX development came just weeks after coach Yeng Guiao parted ways with the Road Warriors after six years. – Rappler.com