Roadkill: RJ Jazul, hot-shooting Phoenix steamroll NLEX by 35

ON TARGET. Phoenix's RJ Jazul fires a shot against NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup.

RJ Jazul knocks down 6 of the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ 17 triples as they cruise to a 35-point win over the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – When it rains, it pours for the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Led by RJ Jazul’s three-point barrage, the hot-shooting Fuel Masters cruised to a 112-77 win over the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday, April 20.

Jazul was on target from long distance, knocking down 6 of his 9 three-point attempts to finish with a game-high 19 points in just 22 minutes of play.

Kenneth Tuffin backed up Jazul with 17 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc, while Jayjay Alejandro and Kent Salado hit two triples each to wind up with 16 and 11 markers, respectively.

Overall, Phoenix shot an efficient 17-of-33 clip from deep as a team, a far cry from NLEX’s ice-cold 11-of-50 three-point shooting.

With Phoenix leading by only 7 points at the end of the first quarter, 24-17, Jazul suddenly caught fire and unloaded three of his six long bombs in just the first two minutes of the second period to help the Fuel Masters extend their lead to 18, 35-17.

The Road Warriors managed to crawl back within 8 points early in the third frame, 46-54, but that was the closest they could get as the Fuel Masters continued to sizzle from three-point land, even extending their lead to as many as 39 points late in the fourth quarter.

Enoch Valdez was the lone bright spot for the Road Warriors as he came up with a near double-double of 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Phoenix’s stifling defense held NLEX star Robert Bolick to just 11 points on a dismal 3-of-13 clip from the field.

The Fuel Masters improved to a 3-5 slate, while the Road Warriors – who suffered their second straight loss – fell to a 5-3 card.

The Scores

Phoenix 112 – Jazul 19, Tuffin 17, Alehandro 16, Salado 11, Perkins 10, Camacho 8, Rivero 8, Mocon 6, Garcia 6, Daves 3, Verano 3, Muyang 3, Lalata 2, Soyud 0.

NLEX 77 – Valdez 16, Nermal 12, Bolick 11, Amer 11, Semerad 11, Fajardo 11, Herndon 3, Anthony 1, Napoles 1, Pascual 0, Nieto 0, Pascual 0, Rodger 0.

Quarters: 24-17, 51-39, 79-62, 112-77.

– Rappler.com