Chot Reyes back as TNT head coach, Jojo Lastimosa resumes role as team manager

Chot Reyes will once again call the shots for TNT after missing the last two PBA conferences, a period that saw Jojo Lastimosa steer the Tropang Giga to a PBA championship as coach and team manager

MANILA, Philippines – Things are back where they used to be at TNT.

Chot Reyes returns to his post as Tropang Giga head coach, while Jojo Lastimosa resumes his role as team manager, the team announced on Saturday, January 20.

Reyes will once again call the shots for TNT after missing the last two conferences, a period that saw Lastimosa do double duty as team manager and head coach.

The Tropang Giga rewarded Lastimosa for his work by extending his contract as team manager.

“I feel good about getting my old job back and I was humbled that management gave me the opportunity to hold the fort while Chot was resting,” Lastimosa said. “It was an experience I’d never been a part of.”

Reyes temporarily vacated his post as TNT head coach to focus on Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup, which the country co-hosted from August to September last year.

The Philippines notched its first World Cup win since 2014 by beating Asian rival China, but Reyes stepped aside from his post immediately after, admitting he failed to deliver the result he promised.

Reyes then took a break from basketball, allowing Lastimosa to continue coaching the Tropang Giga after the PBA great steered the franchise to its first Governors’ Cup crown last season.

Lastimosa managed to guide TNT to the quarterfinals of the Commissioner’s Cup this year, but injuries to key players ultimately doomed the team as it got the boot from top seed Magnolia last Wednesday, January 17.

“I knew that my being a head coach was on a temporary basis so I’m good,” said Lastimosa. “Chot is rejuvenated and ready to get at it.”

As they gear up for the Philippine Cup in March, the Tropang Giga also hope to stay alive in the East Asia Super League as they host Korean squad Anyang Jung Kwan Kang Red Boosters on Wednesday, January 24. – Rappler.com