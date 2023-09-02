Chot Reyes ‘stepping aside’ as Gilas Pilipinas wraps up FIBA World Cup run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chot Reyes feels he should no longer call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas after a disappointing FIBA World Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines – For Chot Reyes, his time as Gilas Pilipinas head coach has ended.

Reyes said on Saturday, September 2, that he is “stepping aside” from his post after a disappointing FIBA World Cup campaign that saw co-host Philippines miss out on its goal of clinching an outright Paris Olympics berth.

The Filipinos dropped their first four games before they broke through with an inspired 96-75 win over China on Saturday.

Regardless of the result of the game, though, Reyes said he already made up his mind that he should no longer call the shots for the national team.

“I always said to judge us on the performance in the World Cup regardless of what happened between the time I was appointed and today. I said judge us by our performance. Obviously, we did not perform,” said Reyes.

“We did not perform, and like I said in the last game, I take full accountability, and because of that I think it is time for me to step aside.”

The win over Team Dragon marked Gilas Pilipinas’ first in the World Cup since it beat Senegal in the 2014 edition.

It also prevented the Philippines from becoming the first World Cup host to go winless since Colombia in 1982. – Rappler.com