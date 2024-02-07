Converge terminates Mac Tallo contract after ‘ligang labas’ stint in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Mac Tallo in action for the Converge FiberXers in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Converge parts ways with Mac Tallo just a couple of months since acquiring the Cebuano guard

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Converge to part ways with Mac Tallo.

The FiberXers terminated the contract of the Cebuano guard after Tallo played in a series of unsanctioned games without permission from team management and the PBA, the franchise announced on Wednesday, February 7.

Last January 27, Tallo steered the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City to the Sinulog Cup championship in Cebu City and claimed Finals MVP honors.

“Following a through investigation, it was confirmed that Mac Tallo had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract,” Converge said in a statement.

“This includes playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from Converge management and the Philippine Basketball Association.”

After a successful stint with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 that saw him become the top 3×3 player in the country, Tallo signed with Converge in October.

Tallo played just five games for the FiberXers in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists as Converge finished last with a 1-10 record.

He got slapped a P100,000 fine by the PBA for his “ligang labas” appearance, although league commissioner Willie Marcial said Tallo only needs to pay once he gets acquired by another team. – Rappler.com