Converge terminates Mac Tallo contract after ‘ligang labas’ stint in Cebu

Delfin Dioquino

DRIVE. Mac Tallo in action for the Converge FiberXers in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Images

Converge parts ways with Mac Tallo just a couple of months since acquiring the Cebuano guard

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Converge to part ways with Mac Tallo.

The FiberXers terminated the contract of the Cebuano guard after Tallo played in a series of unsanctioned games without permission from team management and the PBA, the franchise announced on Wednesday, February 7.

Last January 27, Tallo steered the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City to the Sinulog Cup championship in Cebu City and claimed Finals MVP honors.

“Following a through investigation, it was confirmed that Mac Tallo had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract,” Converge said in a statement.

“This includes playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from Converge management and the Philippine Basketball Association.”

After a successful stint with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 that saw him become the top 3×3 player in the country, Tallo signed with Converge in October.

Tallo played just five games for the FiberXers in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists as Converge finished last with a 1-10 record.

He got slapped a P100,000 fine by the PBA for his “ligang labas” appearance, although league commissioner Willie Marcial said Tallo only needs to pay once he gets acquired by another team. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
