Converge terminates Mac Tallo contract after ‘ligang labas’ stint in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Converge to part ways with Mac Tallo.
The FiberXers terminated the contract of the Cebuano guard after Tallo played in a series of unsanctioned games without permission from team management and the PBA, the franchise announced on Wednesday, February 7.
Last January 27, Tallo steered the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City to the Sinulog Cup championship in Cebu City and claimed Finals MVP honors.
“Following a through investigation, it was confirmed that Mac Tallo had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract,” Converge said in a statement.
“This includes playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from Converge management and the Philippine Basketball Association.”
After a successful stint with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 that saw him become the top 3×3 player in the country, Tallo signed with Converge in October.
Tallo played just five games for the FiberXers in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists as Converge finished last with a 1-10 record.
He got slapped a P100,000 fine by the PBA for his “ligang labas” appearance, although league commissioner Willie Marcial said Tallo only needs to pay once he gets acquired by another team. – Rappler.com
