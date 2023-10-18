Newlywed Jeron Teng joins San Miguel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jeron Teng becomes the second member of the family to play for San Miguel after his father Alvin won a rare Grand Slam with the storied franchise

MANILA, Philippines – Jeron Teng will suit up for the most decorated franchise in PBA history.

A month after being released by Converge, the bruising forward signed with San Miguel on Wednesday, October 18, ahead of the upcoming 48th PBA season.

He posted a photo with San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua and thanked team owner Ramon Ang after inking his fresh deal.

“Thank you so much boss Ramon Ang and boss Alfrancis for this new opportunity,” Teng wrote as caption to the photo.

Entering his sixth year in the league, Teng spent the first five seasons of his PBA career with the Alaska/Converge franchise.

He averaged a career-high 12.9 points on top of 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season as he helped Converge reach the playoffs in all three conferences.

But Converge let go of the former La Salle star in September, allowing him to become a free agent.

The signing comes just days after Teng tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and former UAAP courtside reporter Jeanine Tsoi.

A second-generation player, Teng becomes the second member of the family to play for San Miguel after his father Alvin saw action for the storied franchise from 1986 to 1994, even winning a prized Grand Slam in 1989.

Teng joins a stacked San Miguel crew bannered by June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, and Chris Ross, who were part of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-winning squad in the Asian Games. – Rappler.com