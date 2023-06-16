Torrid Tiongson fires 37 as Terrafirma dumps NLEX in PBA On Tour

Juami Tiongson takes over in the second half as Terrafirma earns its second win in five games in the preseason tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Juami Tiongson erupted for 37 points and took over in the second half as Terrafirma gave NLEX a 110-96 beating in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday, June 16.

Tiongson scattered 22 of his game-best output in the last two quarters to steer the Dyip to their second win in five games in the preseason tournament.

Catching fire from three-point land on a 7-of-13 clip, Tiongson shot 13-of-26 overall and added 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in 35 minutes of action.

The Road Warriors still led 53-52 at halftime thanks to Kevin Alas’ buzzer-beating triple before Tiongson and the rest of Terrafirma hit their stride.

Four more Dyip players scored in double figures, with Gelo Alolino and Andreas Cahilig backstopping Tiongson with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Cahilig pulled down 14 rebounds to complete his double-double effort and recorded 2 blocks in the rout that saw Terrafirma lead by as many as 20 points, 107-87, off a Tiongson triple with under three minutes remaining.

Eric Camson and Allen Mina chimed in 12 points apiece for the Dyip.

Don Trollano showed the way with 20 points and 4 rebounds in the loss that dropped NLEX to the second-to-last place at 1-4 in the 12-team tiff.

Alas finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds for the Road Warriors, while Ben Adamos put up 13 points and 9 rebounds.

The Scores

Terrafirma 110 – Tiongson 37, Alolino 14, Cahilig 13, Mina 12, Camson 12, Go 6, Calvo 6, Ramos 4, Alanes 3, Taladua 3, Gomez de Liano 0, Grospe 0.

NLEX 96 – Trollano 20, Alas 15, Adamos 13, Pascual 10, Doliguez 10, Rosales 9, Anthony 9, Fajardo 8, Nieto 2.

Quarters: 18-22, 52-53, 85-76, 110-96.

– Rappler.com