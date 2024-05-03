Still got it: Reavis, 46, shines as Magnolia locks up playoff berth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VETERAN. Rafi Reavis in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Rafi Reavis, the oldest player in the PBA, turns back the clock and helps Magnolia clinch its playoff berth in the Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The oldest player in the PBA showed he can still get the job done.

Big man Rafi Reavis turned back the clock and helped Magnolia clinch its playoff berth in the Philippine Cup by way of a 108-100 win over Terrafirma at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, May 3.

Making the most out of a significant increase in playing time, the 46-year-old Reavis produced 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Hotshots snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-4 to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

The game marked Reavis’ first double-double outing since the 2020 edition of the All-Filipino conference.

But the 22-year veteran refused to make a big deal out of his performance, saying wins and championships are his priority.

“If you’ve been following me over the years, you know I do not really care about points. One of my teammates score, we all score,” said Reavis.

“So I’m just trying to play with a sense of energy and be a leader to my team on and off the court.”

Magnolia leaned on Reavis down the stretch to hold off the pesky Dyip, who absorbed their 17th straight defeat to the Hotshots – a losing streak dating back to 2017.

Reavis hauled an offensive rebound which led to a Jio Jalalon three-pointer that broke a 92-92 deadlock and scored a putback with under three minutes remaining as part of a 13-3 closing run Magnolia used to seal the deal.

With 13 rebounds on Friday, Reavis is now 37 boards away from becoming only the 13th player in PBA history to record 5,000 rebounds in a career.

“He is a veteran and he is experienced,” said Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero. “I told the younger guys that we need to copy what Rafi did because he has been here for 20-plus seasons. So he knows what to do.”

Ian Sangalang netted 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Mark Barroca put up 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists as Magnolia rediscovered its offensive groove after scoring a franchise-low 51 points in its loss to Meralco.

No player scored in twin digits against the Bolts, but four breached double figures this time for the Hotshots, with Paul Lee adding 17 points on top 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Top pick Stephen Holt fired a season-high 32 points with 8 assists and 4 rebounds in the defeat that denied Terrafirma an outright qualification to the quarterfinals as they ended the elimination round with a 5-6 record.

Currently at eighth place, the Dyip hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Juami Tiongson chimed in 14 points for Terrafirma, while Isaac Go tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores

Magnolia 108 – Sangalang 23, Barroca 21, Lee 17, Reavis 10, Eriobu 8, Balanza 8, Jalalon 7, Dela Rosa 5, Dionisio 5, Tratter 4.

Terrafirma 100 – Holt 32, Tiongson 14, Go 13, Gomez de Liano 13, Cahilig 9, Alolino 7, Carino 7, Sangalang 4, Ramos 1, Calvo 0, Camson 0.

Quarters: 28-16, 50-44, 80-71, 108-100.

– Rappler.com