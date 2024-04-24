Holt sinks game-winner as Terrafirma escapes NorthPort to zero in on elusive playoff berth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP PICK. Stephen Holt in action for the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Terrafirma leans on Stephen Holt late to post its fifth win in the PBA Philippine Cup and boost its chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time in eight years

MANILA, Philippines – Stephen Holt delivered the game-winning basket for the Terrafirma Dyip as they escaped the NorthPort Batang Pier by the skin of their teeth, 110-108, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 24.

With the score tied at 108-all in the dying seconds of the ball game, Holt – the top pick in the 2023 PBA Draft – took it upon himself and sliced the Batang Pier’s defense for a clutch layup to put the Dyip in the driver’s seat with only three ticks left.

NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino had a chance to send the game into overtime in the final possession, but his layup attempt off a baseline drive was swatted away by Holt’s fellow Terrafirma rookie Kemark Cariño at the buzzer.

Holt stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals for the Dyip, who reached five wins in a conference for the first time since the 2016 Governors’ Cup and the first time under the tutelage of head coach Johndel Cardel.

At 5-5, Terrafirma – one game left in the elimination round against the Magnolia Hotshots – zeroed in on its first playoff appearance since the aforementioned 2016 Governors’ Cup.

“It’s all about the effort of the players. They all want to improve our winning,” said Cardel in a mix of English and Filipino.

“I told my players, if we win this game against NorthPort, we have a big chance in getting into the quarterfinals. I know it’s hard because we play Magnolia in our last game, but we will try out best to win,” added Cardel.

Aside from Holt, another Dyip rookie stepped up to the plate as Louie Sangalang dropped a career-best 19 points.

Terrafirma’s high-scoring guard Juami Tiongson delivered his usual numbers of 21 points and 6 assists, while Javi Gomez de Liaño and Isaac Go added 14 and 10 markers, respectively, as the Dyip snapped their seven-game losing skid to NorthPort dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Tolentino led the Batang Pier with a game-high 25 points, while rookie Cade Flores fired 18 markers on a perfect 8-of-8 field goal clip.

NorthPort absorbed its fifth straight loss and fell to the No. 8 spot with a 4-6 card.

The Scores

Terrafirma 110 – Holt 22, Tiongson 21, Sangalang 19, Gomez de Liaño 14, Go 10, Cariño 9, Alolino 7, Cahilig 6, Ramos 2, Calvo 0, Camson 0.

NorthPort 108 – Tolentino 25, Flores 18, Navarro 17, Bulanadi 14, Zamar 10, Lucero 9, Munzon 7, Chan 5, Paraiso 3, Rosales 0, Cuntapay 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 54-55, 88-78, 110-108.

