Blackwater survives NLEX rally as PBA On Tour kicks off with new rules in play

The PBA On Tour exhibition series gets underway in Caloocan City as the Blackwater Bossing nip a late NLEX Road Warriors rally

MANILA, Philippines – The Blackwater Bossing kicked off the PBA On Tour exhibition series with a 93-88 win over the NLEX Road Warriors at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Sunday, May 21.

Reserve guard Mike Ayonayon led the way with 16 points off the bench on 6-of-10 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 18 minutes, while fellow gunner Rey Suerte added 14 points in as many minutes.

Diminutive playmaker RK Ilagan showed off his hustle with 9 points, a team-high 8 rebounds with 4 from the offensive end, and 4 dimes. High-flyer Tyrus Hill added 8 points, 6 boards, and 2 blocks in a team-high 27 minutes.

It was practically all Blackwater from the get-go as James Sena drilled a three with 1:32 left in the first half for an 18-point lead, 49-31, and the Bossing stayed ahead by as many as 16, 66-50, halfway through the third quarter.

However, NLEX woke up with a 19-5 barrage to get within two, 69-71, off a Sean Anthony layup in the final minute, just before a Mike DiGregorio response from downtown salvaged Blackwater a 74-69 lead heading into the fourth.

Anthony helped the Road Warriors stay within striking distance until the 2:30 mark of the payoff period, 88-85, but the Bossing defense erased any comeback hopes as they pushed the lead back to 7, 92-85, off a pair of clutch Ilagan charities with just 32 ticks left.

NLEX’s last-ditch rally was also notable for the league’s first implementation of the coach’s challenge, which the Road Warriors successfully used with 3:22 left in regulation to confirm a Joshua Torralba foul on Anthony.

The coach’s challenge is just one of the many rule changes the PBA is trying out in this no-bearing slate of exhibition games.

Anthony paced the loss with a game-high 18 points, while Don Trollano tallied a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Blackwater played without the leadership of JVee Casio and Troy Rosario, while NLEX put up a great effort despite not having young standouts Matt Nieto and new Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

The Bossing’s win also marked a successful PBA debut for former Ateneo high school mentor Joe Silva, who took over for the newly signed Jeffrey Cariaso.

The Scores

Blackwater 93 – Ayonayon 16, Suerte 14, Sena 9, Ilagan 9, Hill 8, Torralba 8, Ular 6, DiGregorio 5, Amer 5, Taha 5, Publico 4, McCarthy 3, Banal 1.

NLEX 88 – Anthony 18, Trollano 15, Galanza 13, Fajardo 10, Alas 8, Rosales 7, Doliguez 5, Rangel 4, Miranda 3, Gabo 3, Pascual 2, Celda 0.

Quarters: 23-16, 49-36, 74-69, 93-88.

