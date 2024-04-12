Standhardinger bounces back from benching, Thompson returns in Ginebra rout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Coming off a shock loss to Terrafirma, Barangay Ginebra vents its ire on Blackwater as Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson star in a breezy win

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger sat out the entire fourth quarter for the second straight game.

This time, though, Standhardinger hardly needed to play in the final period as Barangay Ginebra blew out Blackwater, 105-86, to regain its winning ways in the PBA Philippine Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, April 12.

Standhardinger posted 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in just three quarters to help the Gin Kings halt a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-3.

It was a bounce-back performance for the two-time Best Player of the Conference after he got benched in the entire fourth period of their shock 91-85 loss to Terrafirma last April 7.

“Christian came with his normal energy and I thought he really sparked us,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone.

Standhardinger dropped 12 points in the opening frame as Ginebra mounted a 29-21 advantage – a lead that grew to as big as 30 points as the Gin Kings drubbed the struggling Bossing in a game that saw Scottie Thompson return.

Missing the first six games of the conference due to back issues, Thompson made his presence felt for Ginebra with 4 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“I had great opportunities being setup by my teammates. They found me right where I needed, and obviously, it helped that Scottie is coming back,” said Standhardinger, who gave the Gin Kings their biggest lead at 87-57.

“Me and Scottie, we have a good two-man game that helps me to get going. I think Scottie and the whole team did a good job bouncing back.”

Ginebra rookie Ralph Cu fired a season-high 14 points built on four three-pointers, Maverick Ahanmisi put up 14 points, while Jamie Malonzo added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Japeth Aguilar contributed 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the win.

Rookie guard James Kwekuteye finished with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench for Blackwater, which has gone on a slump since its 3-0 start as it has lost its last four games.

Justin Chua had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in the losing effort.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 105 – Standhardinger 33, Cu 14, Ahanmisi 14, Malonzo 11, J.Aguilar 9, Pinto 6, Pringle 6, Thompson 4, Onwubere 4, David 2, Gumaru 2, Pessumal 0, Tenorio 0.

Blackwater 86 – Kwekuteye 20, Chua 17, Rosario 12, Escoto 8, Suerte 6, Guinto 4, Ilagan 3, Tungcab 3, Hill 2, David 1, Casio 0, Jopia 0.

Quarters: 29-21, 59-40, 87-61, 105-86.

