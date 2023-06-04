Meralco back on track in PBA On Tour after tripping Converge

GUNNER. Allein Maliksi leads the way for Meralco.

Allein Maliksi and five other Meralco players score in double figures as the Bolts pick up their second win in three games in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco banked on a balanced scoring attack to topple Converge, 96-88, and get back on track in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, June 4.

Allein Maliksi fired 16 points to lead five other teammates in double-figure scoring as the Bolts improved to 2-1 in the preseason tournament.

Cliff Hodge churned out a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks, taking over for Meralco in the fourth quarter where he scored 8 points.

The Bolts outscored the FiberXers 26-18 after a 70-70 deadlock at the end of the third period.

Diminutive guard Anjo Caram played big in the win with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-10 clip, while Raymond Almazan turned in 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Converge bucked a lethargic start that saw it trail by as many as 14 points, 2-16, early in the opening frame and even seized a 59-53 lead before it ran out of steam in the final salvo.

Jeron Teng topscored for the FiberXers with 21 points and 5 rebounds, while Alec Stockton stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Barkley Eboña and Kevin Racal added 12 points each in the loss that pushed Converge down to 1-2.

The Scores

Meralco 96 – Maliksi 16, Caram 15, Hodge 14, Almazan 11, Quinto 11, Pasaol 10, Torres 9, Jose 5, Johnson 2, Rios 2, Pascual 1.

Converge 88 – Teng 21, Arana 12, Ebona 12, Racal 12, Stockton 8, Nieto 8, Balanza 7, Ambohot 5, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 24-21, 49-44, 70-70, 96-88.

– Rappler.com