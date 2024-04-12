‘Work in progress’ as Phoenix adjusts to life without import Johnathan Williams III

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH. Jason Perkins in action for the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Phoenix snaps a two-game skid by surviving a pair of 30-point explosions by the Converge duo of Justin Arana and Alec Stockton

MANILA, Philippines – Life without Best Import winner Johnathan Williams III has been tough for Phoenix.

Fuel Masters assistant coach Willy Wilson said the team continues to adjust to its current reality as Phoenix got off to an inauspicious start in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Towed to the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals by Williams, the Fuel Masters lost four of their first five games this conference before they got back on track with a 113-107 win over Converge at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, April 12.

“Imagine having the Best Import of the Conference playing almost 48 minutes a night. And then you got to fill all those 48 minutes with guys that were not getting a ton of minutes,” said Wilson.

“Guys are still finding their way, finding their role in the team. You see that work right now.”

A former NBA player, Williams became the first Phoenix reinforcement to win Best Import as the Fuel Masters reached the semifinals of an import-laden conference for the first time in franchise history.

Williams averaged 24.5 points, 16.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks – lofty numbers that Phoenix has to make up for as a unit in the All-Filipino tiff.

Against the FiberXers, the Fuel Masters banked on a balanced attack as six players scored in double figures led by Jason Perkins, who finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Ricci Rivero netted 17 points, Kenneth Tuffin put up 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals, Javee Mocon and Matthew Daves chimed in 11 points apiece, while Jjay Alejandro contributed 10 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

“All of those roles are being filled and identified as we speak. It is still going to be a work in progress but we’re on our way to getting where we want to be,” said Wilson.

Phoenix snapped a two-game skid by surviving a pair of 30-point explosions by the Converge duo of Justin Arana and Alec Stockton, who both set their career highs in scoring.

Arana tallied 32 points and 16 rebounds, while Stockton produced 31 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks, but those were still not enough for the FiberXers to break through as they slumped to their seventh straight loss.

Converge remains the only winless team in the PBA.

The Scores

Phoenix 113 – Perkins 26, Rivero 17, Tuffin 16, Daves 11, Alejandro 10, Mocon 9, Lalata 7, Salado 6, Muyang 3, Manganti 3, Verano 2, Jazul 1, Camacho 0.

Converge 107 – Arana 32, Stockton 31, Santos 11, Delos Santos 8, Winston 8, Caralipio 7, Andrade 3, Ambohot 3, Fornilos 2, Fleming 2, Maagdenberg 0, Melecio 0, Nieto 0, Zaldivar 0.

Quarters: 23-27, 50-50, 86-73, 113-107.

