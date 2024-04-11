PBA
Injury-riddled Magnolia acquires Jerrick Balanza from Converge

Delfin Dioquino

ATTACK. Jerrick Balanza in action for the Converge FiberXers in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Images

The addition of Jerrick Balanza comes in the middle of an injury-riddled campaign that saw Magnolia lose forwards Aris Dionisio and Rome dela Rosa

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia pulled off its first trade of the season with hopes of turning its fortunes around in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Off to a shaky 2-2 start in the All-Filipino tiff, the Hotshots acquired Jerrick Balanza from Converge in exchange for a future second-round pick, the league announced on Thursday, April 11.

The addition of Balanza comes in the middle of an injury-riddled campaign that saw Magnolia lose forwards Aris Dionisio and Rome dela Rosa, who both hurt their ankles earlier this conference.

Without Dionisio and Dela Rosa, the Hotshots lost back-to-back games to Barangay Ginebra and NLEX before it got back on track with a crucial win over NorthPort.

Balanza parts ways with the FiberXers after just over a year as he is to set play for his fourth PBA team in Magnolia.

Picked 13th overall in the 2019 PBA Draft, Balanza suited up for Barangay Ginebra and NorthPort before he got shipped to Converge in January last year, reuniting him with his former Letran coach Aldin Ayo.

Balanza saw limited action for the FiberXers in the Philippine Cup, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in just under seven minutes of action per game.

With the Hotshots, Balanza gets a chance to nail his first win of the conference as Converge remains winless in six games. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Converge FiberXers

Magnolia Hotshots

Philippine basketball