No Sedrick Barefield as PBA set to welcome new crop of rookies

OUT. Sedrick Barefield and other Filipino-foreigners fail to make the final list of draft eligible players.

The PBA excludes top prospect Sedrick Barefield from its list of 66 players who will get a chance to hear their names called on draft night

MANILA, Philippines – The selection for the upcoming PBA Draft just got thinner as top prospect Sedrick Barefield failed to make the cut of eligible rookie aspirants.

The PBA excluded the Filipino-American guard from its list of 66 players who will get a chance to hear their names called on draft night at the Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Sunday, May 15.

Barefield failed to submit the necessary requirements – his exclusion depriving the draft of one of its most talented and intriguing players.

The University of Utah standout played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, where he averaged 9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 36 games during the 2019-2020 season.

Barefield also saw action in Lithuania and Greece.

Other Filipino-foreigners who did not make the final list included Jeremy Arthur, Keith Datu, and Fletcher Galvez.

Earlier, former La Salle star Justine Baltazar – touted as a potential first-round pick – pulled out from the draft to pursue an overseas career in the Japan B. League.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana, and JM Calma are expected to land in the first round after impressing in their respective leagues.

Ganuelas-Rosser, though, is likely to miss the draft as he and Gilas Men 3×3 just wrapped up their Southeast Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal on Saturday.

Letran boys Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina will also be missing in action, with the Knights facing the Mapua Cardinals in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 97 finals on Sunday. – Rappler.com