No Sedrick Barefield as PBA set to welcome new crop of rookies

No Sedrick Barefield as PBA set to welcome new crop of rookies

OUT. Sedrick Barefield and other Filipino-foreigners fail to make the final list of draft eligible players.

OKC Blue Twitter page

The PBA excludes top prospect Sedrick Barefield from its list of 66 players who will get a chance to hear their names called on draft night

MANILA, Philippines – The selection for the upcoming PBA Draft just got thinner as top prospect Sedrick Barefield failed to make the cut of eligible rookie aspirants.

The PBA excluded the Filipino-American guard from its list of 66 players who will get a chance to hear their names called on draft night at the Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Sunday, May 15.

Barefield failed to submit the necessary requirements – his exclusion depriving the draft of one of its most talented and intriguing players.

The University of Utah standout played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, where he averaged 9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 36 games during the 2019-2020 season.

Barefield also saw action in Lithuania and Greece.

Other Filipino-foreigners who did not make the final list included Jeremy Arthur, Keith Datu, and Fletcher Galvez.

Earlier, former La Salle star Justine Baltazar – touted as a potential first-round pick – pulled out from the draft to pursue an overseas career in the Japan B. League.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana, and JM Calma are expected to land in the first round after impressing in their respective leagues.

Ganuelas-Rosser, though, is likely to miss the draft as he and Gilas Men 3×3 just wrapped up their Southeast Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal on Saturday.

Letran boys Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito, and Allen Mina will also be missing in action, with the Knights facing the Mapua Cardinals in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 97 finals on Sunday. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
