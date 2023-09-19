LA Tenorio now cancer-free, says coach Tim Cone

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH. LA Tenorio saves the best for last as Barangay Ginebra retains its PBA Governors' Cup title.

Ginebra star guard LA Tenorio once again proves himself a warrior through and through, having reportedly overcome Stage 3 colon cancer

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine basketball fans around the world have reason to celebrate on Tuesday, September 19, as Barangay Ginebra captain LA Tenorio is now reportedly cancer-free, according to head coach Tim Cone.

“His last PET (positron emission tomography) scan he took today in Singapore, it’s cancer-free,” Cone told reporters after a press conference concerning the Gilas Pilipinas Asian Games roster at the PBA office on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s finished with all of his chemo sessions, he’s been declared cancer-free, and they told him that within days, he can start practicing. In three or four days, he can return to practice.”

Last March 21, Tenorio rocked the local basketball scene with his diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer, which first manifested as persistent groin pain that hampered his last few PBA conferences with Ginebra.

The 38-year-old veteran last made a significant impact in the Gin Kings’ title-winning 2022 Commissioner’s Cup, before quietly fading down the rotation in the succeeding Governors’ Cup and eventually breaking his legendary 17-year, “Iron Man” streak of 744 straight games.

“I said the only problem is, LA, you’re not on the [Asian Games] list, so we can’t include you in the national team,” Cone joked. “And I would have, I would have put him on the Asian Games team. He knows our system better than anybody.”

“It’s only all good news, all good news. Now he’ll come back, leaving at 6 tonight to come back to Manila.” – Rappler.com