PBA great Willie Miller joins Converge as assistant coach

ADDITION. Willie Miller (third from left) signs with the Converge FiberXers as an assistant coach.

MANILA, Philippines – Converge added another PBA great to its coaching staff by bringing in Willie Miller as its assistant coach.

The FiberXers on Tuesday, November 7, announced the signing of Miller as the newest deputy of head coach Aldin Ayo.

Miller, 46, joins a Converge coaching staff that also includes fellow two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso.

Picked No. 1 overall in the 2001 Draft, Miller carved out a stellar professional career that saw him become one of the only nine players in PBA history to capture multiple MVP awards.

He played 14 seasons in the PBA for six different franchises and won four championships, two of which he ended up as the Finals MVP.

Miller also bagged two Best Player of the Conference plums and earned two First Mythical Team and two Second Mythical Team selections.

In his final year in the league in 2015, Miller got named to the list of 40 Greatest PBA Players.

A wily guard who scored at will during the peak of his powers, Miller is expected to play a key role in the development of the FiberXers’ young backcourt that includes Schonny Winston, Aljun Melecio, and Alec Stockton. – Rappler.com