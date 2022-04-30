RSG sweeps TNC to reach MPL Philippines grand finals, Omega stays alive

UNBEATEN. RSG Philippines has yet to drop a game in the playoffs.

RSG Philippines moves on the cusp of its first MPL Philippines crown with a 3-0 whipping of TNC Pro Team

MANILA, Philippines – A breakthrough Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines title is within RSG Philippines’ reach as it barged into the Season 9 grand finals on Saturday, April 30.

Top seed RSG made quick work of TNC Pro Team in its best-of-five upper bracket finals, 3-0, to move on the cusp of its first MPL Philippines crown.

Receiving a bye in the quarterfinals by virtue of its top-two finish, RSG has yet to drop a game in the playoffs as it also pulled off a 3-0 victory against Onic Philippines.

“This was just part of my imagination – my imaginary expectation that I really, really, really want it,” said RSG head coach Brian “Panda” Lim as he held back tears after the victory.

“It became so surreal that I could not really believe that emotion.”

Jonard “Demonkite” Caranto showed the way for RSG, which also secured its place in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), with the two grand finalists qualifying for the regional tournament.

Demonkite delivered 5 kills and 11 assists against just 1 death on Karina in their dominant Game 3 win, where RSG disposed of TNC in under 18 minutes with a kill score of 17-8.

Arvie “Aqua” Antonio backstopped Demonkite in Game 3 with a perfect outing of 4 kills and 11 assists against 0 deaths on Pharsa.

Meanwhile, Omega Esports kept its championship hopes alive as it advanced to the lower bracket finals, where it will face TNC.

Spearheaded by veterans Patrick “E2max” Caidic and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Omega gave Season 8 finalist Onic the boot by way of a 3-0 whipping in their best-of-five lower bracket semifinals.

It is the second sweep for the reigning MSC champions as Omega also coasted to a 3-0 victory against Echo in the quarterfinals.

The winner between Omega and TNC will move on to the grand finals on Sunday and tangle with RSG for the crown and the grand prize of $35,000 (around P1.8 million). – Rappler.com