Alex Eala falls prey to ex-doubles partner in France tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the W25 Joue les Tours in France after falling prey to former doubles partner Oksana Selekhmeteva in the round of 16 on Thursday, March 3 (Friday, March 4, Manila time).

In a reversal of fortune, the Filipina teenager – who swept all of her previous matches in the tournament – absorbed a straight-sets loss as the Russian coasted to a 6-3, 6-3 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

Three years younger, the 16-year-old Eala has never won against Selekhmeteva, ranked No. 207 by the Women’s Tennis Association.

Eala also lost to Selekhmeteva in straight sets in the W15 Manacor in Spain last year.

The two, though, triumphed together as Eala and Selekhmeteva teamed up to capture the 2021 French Open girls’ doubles crown.

Despite the defeat in the $25,000 event, Eala still matched her best finish of the year when she also reached the second round of the W60 Grenoble, held in France as well, in February.

It has been a busy early season for Eala as she has already competed in five tournaments: the first two in Spain and the last three in France. – Rappler.com