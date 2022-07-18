Weightlifter Angeline Colonia snags 2 golds, 1 silver in record-breaking Asian Youth stint

CHAMPION. Angeline Colonia makes a case as the Philippines' next weightlifting hope.

Angeline Colonia rules the women's 40kg class in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipina weightlifter is on the rise.

Angeline Colonia bagged two golds and one silver in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan after a record-shattering display in the women’s 40kg class on Sunday, July 17.

The 15-year-old captured gold in snatch with a lift of 62kg, which broke the previous world and Asian youth records of 61kg.

She then settled for silver in the clean and jerk with 72kg before she claimed another gold with a total lift of 134kg as she edged her Vietnamese and Indian foes.

Vietnam’s Duong Thi Kim Yen settled for silver with 129kg, while India’s Akansha Kishor Vyavhare snagged bronze with 125kg.

Colonia also hails from Zamboanga like weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz, who is the Philippines’ first and only Olympic champion.

Meanwhile, Prince Keil delos Santos claimed two bronzes in the men’s 49kg after placing third in clean and jerk (103kg) and total lift (186kg). – Rappler.com