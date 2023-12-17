AP.Bren extends PH’s Mobile Legends dominance, outlasts Onic Esports to capture M5 crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AP.bren defends home turf and survives Indonesia's Onic Esports in a grand finals that went the distance to reign supreme in the Mobile Legends M5 World Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ reign as the king of Mobile Legends is far from over.

AP.Bren defended home turf and disposed of Indonesia’s Onic Esports to reign supreme in the M5 World Championship before a mammoth crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Monday, December 18.

Out for vengeance after being relegated to the lower bracket by the same Indonesian squad, AP.Bren dealt Onic Esports a nail-biting 4-3 win in the grand finals as the Philippines won its fourth straight world title.

AP.Bren also became the first team to win multiple M series crowns in nearly three years since its triumph in M2 in Singapore, a victory that started the Philippines’ dominance in Mobile Legends’ flagship tournament.

Blacklist International ruled M3 in Singapore in 2021 and Echo topped M4 in Indonesia in 2022.

David “FlapTzy” Canon, a member of the Bren Esports crew that captured the M2 championship, earned the Finals MVP honors. – Rappler.com