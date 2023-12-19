Pasigueño swimmer Arvin Taguinota II cops 3 golds in Batang Pinoy swimming

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STANDOUT. Arvin Naeem Taguinota II of Pasig City shows off two of his three swimming medals in the 2023 Batang Pinoy

Pasig City's Arvin Naeem Taguinota II dominates the 2023 Batang Pinoy swimming competition with three gold medals, rising as the most bemedalled athlete so far

MANILA, Philippines – Standout swimmer Arvin Naeem Taguinota II dominated the field in the ongoing 2023 Batang Pinoy at the Rizal Memorial Complex, nabbing three golds to become the most bemedalled athlete so far in the under-17 showpiece.

After securing a 200m individual medley gold on opening day, the Pasig City stalwart continued to shine by dominating the boys under-12 50m backstroke with a time of 31.15 seconds and the 100m Backstroke with a 1:05.63 finish.

Taguinota had recently showcased his talent at the Emirates International Swimming Championships in Dubai, where he nabbed six gold medals in various events. He was awarded the Best Swimmer among more than 1,000 swimmers, primarily from the Middle East.

In the multi-sport competition organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), other notable gold medalists included Jamesray Mishael Ajido of Mandaluyong City, winning the boys 13-15 200m individual medley (2:15.30) and the boys 13-15 50m butterfly (25.94).

Paranaque City’s Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh, meanwhile, excelled in the girls 16-17 200m individual medley (2:28.18) and girls 16-17 50m butterfly (29.27).

Over in taekwondo, Bacolod and Iloilo won two golds apiece, with Ace Sha Oro and Joshua Emmanel Deita leading the light heavyweight and light middleweight divisions, respectively, for Bacolod.

Justin James Diasnes and Shein Nicole De Asis, meanwhile, secured golden victories in lightweight and kyorugi 5th category for Iloilo.

Caloocan City’s Brianna Elyse Cajucom clinched gold in the individual kata female 10-11 category, while Davao City’s Robert Bryan Dayanan secured gold in the individual kata male 12-13 class.



In boxing, the Carlo Paalam-coached Cagayan de Oro squad maintained a perfect record, with all 10 boxers advancing to the next round at the Rafael Palma School in Manila.

Paalam, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and a proud Batang Pinoy product, continues to contribute to the success of the team. – Rappler.com