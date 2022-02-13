Asa Miller records DNF in Winter Olympics giant slalom

DISAPPOINTING END. Asa Miller misses out on a chance to improve on his 70th-place finish in the Pyeongchang Games four years ago.

Waiting for almost two hours for his turn, Filipino-American skier Asa Miller fails to complete his run in the men's giant slalom no thanks to an early slip

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American skier Asa Miller crashed to a rough start in his Beijing Winter Olympics campaign after registering a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s giant slalom on Sunday, February 13.

Waiting for almost two hours for his turn at the National Alpine Skiing Centre, Miller failed to complete his run no thanks to an early slip during a turn.

It was a disappointing ending for Miller, who finished 70th in the event in the Pyeongchang Games in Korea four years ago.

The first snowfall of the Winter Olympics proved to be a major stumbling block as a total of 33 skiers recorded a DNF, with only 54 of the 89 participants able to finish their runs. Two did not start.

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt topped Run 1 with 1:02.93 followed by Austria’s Stefan Brennsteiner (1:02.97), France’s Mathieu Faivre (1:03.01), Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen (1:03.05), and France’s Thibaut Favrot (1:03.12).

The medalists will be determined after the second run scheduled to start at 1:45 pm on Sunday, with the skier with the fastest aggregate time taking home the gold.

Miller will return to action in the men’s slalom on Wednesday, February 16. – Rappler.com