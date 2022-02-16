Asa Miller wraps up Winter Olympics stint with repeat DNF

NO FINISH. Asa Miller slips in the men's slalom just 35 seconds into his opening run.

Filipino-American skier Asa Miller fails to complete his run in the men's slalom as he suffers the same fate as in the giant slalom

MANILA, Philippines – No redemption for Asa Miller.

The Filipino-American skier ended his Beijing Winter Olympics campaign in disappointment after submitting a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s slalom on Wednesday, February 16.

Miller suffered the same fate as in his men’s giant slalom stint, where he also registered a DNF, as he slipped 35 seconds into his opening run. – Rappler.com