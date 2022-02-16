Sports
Asa Miller wraps up Winter Olympics stint with repeat DNF

NO FINISH. Asa Miller slips in the men's slalom just 35 seconds into his opening run.

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Filipino-American skier Asa Miller fails to complete his run in the men's slalom as he suffers the same fate as in the giant slalom

MANILA, Philippines – No redemption for Asa Miller.

The Filipino-American skier ended his Beijing Winter Olympics campaign in disappointment after submitting a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s slalom on Wednesday, February 16.

Miller suffered the same fate as in his men’s giant slalom stint, where he also registered a DNF, as he slipped 35 seconds into his opening run. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
