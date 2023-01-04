Blacklist falls to Falcon twice, still secures upper bracket spot in M4 World Championship

CONTRASTING. Blacklist International ends the group stage of the M4 World Championship with mixed results.

Blacklist International gets the job done as far as qualifying for the upper bracket of the M4 World Championship is concerned despite back-to-back losses to Falcon Esports

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International clinched its spot in the upper bracket playoffs of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia despite twice falling to Falcon Esports on Tuesday, January 3.

The reigning world champions failed to go unbeaten in the group stage after losing to the Myanmar side but still managed to seize an upper bracket berth thanks to a crucial win over Turkey’s Incendio Supremacy in the tiebreaker.

Blacklist, Falcon, and Incendio figured in a three-way tie after they finished with identical 2-1 records.

Although Blacklist fell victim to Falcon anew in the tiebreaker, it nailed second place in Group A and advanced to the upper bracket by beating Incendio behind a stellar performance from gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

Oheb posted a team-high 8 kills and 6 assists against 2 deaths on Wanwan as Blacklist arranged an upper bracket date with the top seed in Group D.

Racking up a perfect 2-0 record in the tiebreaker, Falcon occupied the top spot in Group A and will face Indonesia’s Onic Esports, which is bannered by Filipino jungler Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda.

While the twin losses to Falcon proved to be a setback, Blacklist coach Kristoffer “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza said his wards nonetheless accomplished their mission.

“I do not really mind the losses to Falcon as long as we secure the upper bracket,” said Bon Chan.

Blacklist gets ample time to go back to the drawing board before the knockout stage begins on Saturday, January 7.

Meanwhile, Echo seeks to join Blacklist in the upper bracket as it eyes a sweep of Group C when it battles RSG Singapore and Egypt’s Occupy Thrones on Wednesday. – Rappler.com