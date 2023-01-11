Sports
Sports
Mobile Legends

Blacklist outlasts RRQ in thriller, advances to upper bracket finals of M4 World Championship

Delfin Dioquino
Blacklist outlasts RRQ in thriller, advances to upper bracket finals of M4 World Championship

NEXT ROUND. Blacklist International advances to the upper bracket finals of the M4 World Championship.

M4 World Championship

Blacklist International inches closer to a second straight world title, relegating Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi to the lower bracket after a nip-and-tuck five-game series

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Blacklist International survived its toughest test in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship so far and secured its place in the upper bracket finals on Wednesday, January 11.

The Filipino squad silenced the partisan crowd at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here after outlasting home bet RRQ Hoshi, 3-2, in their thrilling best-of-five series to inch closer to a second straight world title.

Blacklist squandered a 2-1 lead and saw RRQ force a rubber match but rediscovered its winning ways just in the nick of time, ruling a nip-and-tuck Game 5 on the back of its trademark heroes.

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano showed the way for Blacklist in the decider with a perfect line of 3 kills and 6 assists against 0 deaths on Claude, largely benefitting from the healing prowess of midlane star Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

OhMyV33nus sustained her teammates throughout the 24-minute match, racking up a game-high 9 assists with 1 kill against 2 deaths with another classic performance on Estes.

“We just stuck to our signature strategies and let them counter,” said Blacklist head coach Kristoffer “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza.

Blacklist will face the winner between fellow Filipino squad Echo and reigning Indonesian champion Onic Esports on Friday, January 13, for a spot in the grand finals.

Meanwhile, RRQ slipped to the lower bracket and will tangle with Myanmar’s Falcon Esports. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

esports