Turbo-charged Alcaraz makes breakthrough Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia – A turbo-charged Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time on Monday, January 22, as the second seed dismantled Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0, to leave fans on Rod Laver Arena awestruck.
Alcaraz came into the match full of energy after his third-round clash with China’s Shang Juncheng was cut short due to the wild card’s injury and the 20-year-old Spaniard was too good for Kecmanovic under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.
“I did everything almost perfectly. In our Miami 2022 match, it was closer. It was a good match today as well. I pushed him to the limit in every point,” said Alcaraz, who set up a clash with sixth seed Alexander Zverev.
“I could take my chances in every set … I’m feeling better and better every day. Every match that I play, I’ve been feeling more comfortable.”
Alcaraz broke in the third game of the match and held in the next one to stretch his lead to 3-1 with a fiery backhand winner – one of 18 in the opening set alone – as the 20-year-old set the tone for the match with an early display of aggression.
Kecmanovic, who came through two five-setters to set up his second meeting with Alcaraz, regrouped after dropping the first set and stayed firm until the seventh game of the next when his opponent struck with a break and then doubled his advantage.
“He played a lot of matches in five sets and a lot of tough matches, so probably he was not at 100%,” said Alcaraz.
Things looked bleak for the 60th ranked Kecmanovic when he quickly found himself a double break down in the third set as an awestruck center court crowd was unusually subdued when Alcaraz moved in for the kill.
There were huge roars when the two-time Grand Slam champion sealed the victory, however, and Alcaraz was appreciative.
“It’s a pleasure to play here on Rod Laver Arena. It’s a beautiful court,” he said.
“The people here in Melbourne are so kind and I enjoy playing in front of you. Thanks to you I play my best level. I feel at home.” – Rappler.com
