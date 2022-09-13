EJ Obiena gold rush continues with Swiss meet title

Just one day after bagging a gold medal in Liechtenstein, Filipino star pole vaulter EJ Obiena beats world No. 2 Chris Nilsen in Switzerland to capture another title

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena continued to ride the hottest streak of his illustrious pole vault career as he rose high to win another gold medal at the Gala dei Castelli in Switzerland on Monday, September 12 (Tuesday, September 13, Manila time).

The 26-year-old Olympian cleared a meet-record 5.81 meters on the second try of his second jump to capture the title and best the 5.71-meter mark set by world No. 2 Chris Nilsen of the United States.

Obiena’s win came just one day after he cleared 5.71 meters to bag gold at the Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein.

With nothing to lose after his second jump, the world No. 3 shot for a new personal and Asian-best 5.95 meters in his third go, but failed all three tries.

Veteran Renaud Lavillenie of France gunned for a 5.86-meter finish after failing his first two attempts at 5.81, but his third and final attempt also resulted in a snag – giving him a third-place finish behind Nilsen.

Although Olympic champion Armand Duplantis skipped this event, Obiena had already beaten him in a massive stunner at the Brussels Diamond League last September 3. – Rappler.com