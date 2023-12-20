Eldrew Yulo soars with 7 golds in Batang Pinoy gymnastics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STANDOUT. Gymnast Eldrew Yulo performs at the still rings competition in the 2023 Batang Pinoy

Eldrew Yulo, younger brother of star Olympian Carlos, shows he is a man among boys in the 2023 Batang Pinoy with a seven-gold medal romp in all individual events

MANILA, Philippines – Karl Eldrew Yulo was a man among boys at the 2023 Batang Pinoy men’s artistic gymnastics competition, sweeping the field with a seven-gold romp for Metro Manila at the GAP Gym in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday, December 20.

The younger brother of Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo, Eldrew showed just how strong the athletic genes run in the family after topping all the individual events – vault, still rings, floor exercise, high bar, parallel bar, pommel horse, and individual all-around – in the boys 14-17 year-old division.

The 15-year-old Yulo is also poised to cop an eighth gold in the team event, where he is part of the Manila squad, subject to final deliberations by the Batang Pinoy technical committee.

Rodrigo Frisco, grandfather to both Carlos and Eldrew, even gave a glowing appraisal of the younger sibling following the massive medal coup.

“He’s even better than his brother [Carlos],” Frisco said in Filipino.

In fact, the younger Yulo is also set to further test his abilities amid bigger, stronger competition as he enters the senior-division Philippine National Games starting this Thursday, December 21. – Rappler.com