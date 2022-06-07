Magnus Carlsen pulls ahead of Anand, Wesley So in Norway tournament

REDEMPTION. Wesley So eyes a bounce-back win in the Norway Chess Tournament after absorbing his first loss.

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen takes a slight lead over PH-born Wesley So at the 10th Norway Chess Tournament in a back-and-forth standings war

MANILA, Philippines – World champion Magnus Carlsen subdued Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in classical play and pulled ahead of Viswanathan Anand and Wesley So, who settled for tiebreaker victories on Monday, June 6 (Tuesday, June 7, Philippine time) at the 10th Norway Chess Tournament in Stavanger.

Carlsen raised his total to 12.5 points, overtaking Anand with 11.5 and So with 10.0 after 6 rounds of the elite 10-man, single round-robin event.

Held to draws in classical play, Anand bested Anish Giri in the Armageddon while So, the reigning back-to-back United States champion, triumphed over Aryan Tari.

Since he was handling black, Anand only needed a draw against Giri to prevail. So, on the other hand, was poised to capture Tari’s queen following a check when the Norwegian No. 2 resigned.

Other Armageddon matches saw French No. 1 Maxime Vachier-Lagrave prevail over Wang Hao and former world champion Veselin Topalov triumph over Teimour Radjabov after forging a draw with black.

Carlsen, beaten by So in the third round and by Anand in the fifth via Armageddon, will try to pull away when he tangles with Tari in the seventh round on Tuesday.

The novel scoring system of the event awards 3.0 points for a classical win while the Armageddon winner gets only 1.5 points and the loser 1.0 point.

Anand, a five-time world champion from India, will be pitted against Radjabov (4.0 points) while the Filipino-born So will be pitted against Vachier-Lagrave (8.5) in crucial round 7 matches.

Mamedyarov (8.5 points) will clash with Giri (8.0) while Topalov (6.0) will battle Wang (4.0). – Rappler.com