Vanessa Sarno sweeps weightlifting golds in Asian Youth and Junior championships

PUMPED. Vanessa Sarno in action for the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Teen weightlifting standout Vanessa Sarno sustains her winning streak on the international stage

MANILA, Philippines – Rising star Vanessa Sarno added another feather to her cap as she completed a three-gold sweep in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Youth and Junior Championships in New Delhi, India on Wednesday, August 2.

The 19-year-old captured the women’s junior 71kg crown with a total lift of 216kg on top of gold medals in the snatch and clean and jerk.

An Asian Championships medalist and the reigning two-time Southeast Games champion in the weight class, Sarno cleared 95kg in snatch and 121kg in clean and jerk as she lifted four more kilograms than her closest competitor.

Thailand’s Phattharathida Wongsing settled for a trio of silvers with a 212kg total built on a 92kg snatch and 120kg clean and jerk.

Wongsing tied Sarno at 212kg after a successful third clean and jerk attempt, but the Filipina – flashing a bright smile on the way to the podium – easily cleared 121kg on her final lift to secure her triumph.

Uzbekistan’s Sevinchoy Komilova snagged bronzes in snatch (88kg), clean and jerk (110kg) and total (198kg).

The pride of Bohol highlighted an impressive campaign by young Filipino lifters sent to India that saw them bag a total of 19 golds, 10 silvers, and 4 bronzes.

Other gold winners include Rosegie and Rose Jean Ramos, Jhodie Peralta, Angeline Colonia, Prince Keil delos Santos, Eron Borres, Albert Ian delos Santos, and Alexsandra Ann Diaz. – Rappler.com