Eldrew Yulo snags all-around silver in Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships

RAISE THE FLAG. Eldrew Yulo in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Eldrew Yulo captures the junior individual all-around silver in the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Colombia and sets himself up for more medal opportunities as he reaches the finals of all six apparatuses

MANILA, Philippines – Eldrew Yulo opened his campaign in the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Cali, Colombia, in style as he snagged silver in the junior individual all-around on Saturday, April 27.

Yulo totaled 77.15 points from the six apparatuses to finish behind home bet Keynher Camilo Vera Carrascal, who struck gold with 78.35 points.

Mexico’s Juan David Hernandez Andrade bagged bronze with 75.75 points.

Yulo, the younger brother of world champion Carlos Yulo, also set himself up for more medal opportunities as he reached the finals of all the six apparatuses.

He topped the qualification in vault (14.8 points) and floor exercise (13.75 points) and recorded 12.85 points in parallel bars, 12.35 points in pommel horse, 12.1 points in still rings, and 11.3 points in horizontal bar.

The apparatus finals are set on Sunday, April 28.

Also representing the country in Colombia are the men’s team of John Ivan Cruz, Juancho Miguel Besana, Jhon Santillan, Jan Gwynn Timbang, and Justin Ace de Leon.

Iza Yulo, Charlie Manzano, and Kursten Lopez make up the women’s team. – Rappler.com