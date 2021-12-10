Wesley So trounces Caruana, forges Speed Chess semis vs Sarin

IN THE RUNNING. Wesley So looks to wrap up the year with another title.

Reigning US champion Wesley So trounces Fabiano Caruana, the Americans' top board player, to advance to the last four

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So bested fellow Team USA star Fabiano Caruana in all time controls to prevail, 17.5-9.5, and cruise to the semifinals of the 2021 Speed Chess Championship main event.

The Filipino-born So, the reigning back-to-back United States champion trounced Caruana, the Americans’ top board player, in the 5+1 (5 minutes, 1 second increment), 5.5-3.5, padded the lead to 10.5-7.5 after the 3+1 segment, then racked up wins from games 19 to 22 in the bullet (1 minute) segment to seal the outcome.

Caruana, the 2018 world title challenger, took the no-bearing last game.

So thus forged a semifinal tussle with Indian teen sensation Nihal Sarin in the tournament being held at the Chess.com line server.

The 17-year-old Sarin trounced German ace Richard Rapport, 18-9, earlier, to barge into the round of 4.

So’s spread could have been bigger had he not agreed to change the outcome of game 1 to a draw after Caruana, the world No. 4, encountered connectivity problems.

During the post-match interview, So said: “I think the 5+1 portion went well for me because normally that’s my weakest segment. So when I finished it with +1 or +2, I was pretty happy at that point.”

“The first few games with black were very crucial, holding the opening,” he added. “And in the next segment, I lost the two white games, it was a big blow psychologically. Then I was completely losing with black, I believe it was in game 4, but managed to turn it around, that was the turning point.”

The winner of the So-Sarin encounter will advance to the Finals against the victor of the other semifinal tussle pitting top favorite Hikaru Nakamura against world No. 3 Ding Liren.

Nakamura, who has ruled the last three editions of the event, subdued Anish Giri, 18.5-10.5, while Ding thwarted Levon Aronia, 15-11, in the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com