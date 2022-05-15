Former floor exercise world champ Carlos Yulo defends SEA Games throne

Filipino superstar gymnast Carlos Yulo easily defends his SEA Games floor exercise throne to become the country's second double gold medal winner

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo successfully defended his Southeast Asian Games gold medal in floor exercise in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday, May 15.

The 22-year-old Olympian flexed mastery of his pet event, perfectly executing his twists and landings to best seven other elite gymnasts – including compatriot John Ivan Cruz – with a score of 15.200.

Singaporean Terry Wei-an Tay finished with silver off a 14.033 score, followed by Vietnam home bet Khang Trinh Hai, who had 14.000 points for bronze.

Cruz barely missed the podium with a 13.833 finish for fourth place, followed by Thailand’s Tikumporn Surintornta (13.733), Vietnam’s Thang Tung Le (13.433), Malaysia’s Luqman Al Hafiz Zulfa (12.767), and Singapore’s Robin Sim Boon Pin (12.667).

Yulo skyrocketed to worldwide recognition after copping a historic 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics championship at Stuttgart, Germany before trying his luck in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He, however, failed to defend his world title in 2021 and tumbled down to fifth before shifting his focus to the SEA Games.

Yulo captured his second gold in the regional showpiece two days after also ruling the men’s individual all-around, while towing the Philippines to a silver finish in the team event.

The pint-sized gymnast also became the country’s second multiple gold medalist after Kim Mangrobang reigned in triathlon and duathlon. – Rappler.com