Carlos Yulo saves Baku World Cup bid with floor exercise bronze

GOLDEN BOY. Carlos Yulo in action for the Philippines in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo salvaged his campaign in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg of the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series after capturing a floor exercise bronze on Saturday, March 9.

Reaching just the final of the floor exercise, the Filipino star made the most out of his lone medal chance as he secured the last podium spot with 14.366 points.

Yulo finished behind individual neutral athlete Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus, who struck gold and topped the eight-man final with 14.933 points, and Kazuki Minami of Japan, who bagged silver with 14.666 points.

Bulgaria’s Eddie Penev (14.166 points), South Korea’s Ryu Sung-hyun (14.133), Brazil’s Yuri Guimaraes, (13.9), Croatia’s Aurel Benovic (13.833), and Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun (13.366) also saw action in the final.

The bronze allowed Yulo to avoid going empty-handed after he failed to defend the vault and parallel bars titles he won last year in the same World Cup.

Yulo fell short of a final berth in the parallel bars as he finished ninth in the qualification and placed a distant 21st in the vault qualification.

He hiked his World Cup Series tally to 13 medals, which includes four golds, three silvers, and six bronzes.

Gearing up for the Paris Olympics, Yulo will compete in the Doha, Qatar leg of the World Cup Series set in April. – Rappler.com