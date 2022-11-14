Letran dumps Arellano in CCE Mobile Legends to tie Lyceum for top spot

TOP SPOT. The Letran Knights climbs to joint first place in the CCE standings.

Letran blasts erstwhile unbeaten Arellano to gain a share of the lead with defending champion Lyceum after the second week of the CCE Mobile Legends action

MANILA, Philippines – Letran vaulted to the top of the Collegiate Center of Esports after the second week of the Mobile Legends action as it thwarted erstwhile unbeaten Arellano.

The Chiefs ended up as surprise tournament leaders after a perfect start in the opening week, but the Knights immediately sent Arellano back to earth to gain a share of the lead with defending champion Lyceum.

Joshua Dave “Fenzo” Dasigao starred for Letran as the Knights swept all of their three matches of the week to improve to 5-1, tying the Pirates for the top spot.

Letran also beat EAC and St. Benilde.

The Knights’ only loss came at the hands of Lyceum, which also went 3-0 in the past week to get its groove back after being stunned by Arellano.

Eyeing a second straight CCE crown, the Pirates dumped Perpetual, Mapua, and St. Benilde behind reigning MVP Kenneth “Mark” delos Reyes and Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs compiled a 4-2 card to slip to joint third place with JRU, which bolstered its quarterfinals bid with a 3-0 week as the playoff race heats up with only three matches left in the single-round elimination.

Benilde, Mapua, and Season 1 runner-up San Sebastian sit in the middle of the pack with identical 3-3 records, while EAC (2-4), San Beda (1-5), and Perpetual (0-6) try to revitalize their hapless campaigns. – Rappler.com