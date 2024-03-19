Sigh of relief: SJ Belangel spared of serious injury after collision with Chinanu Onuaku

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SJ Belangel will likely miss just one week of action after controversial ex-NBA player Chinanu Onuaku landed on him late in Daegu’s loss to Goyang in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – The Daegu KOGAS Pegasus can heave a sigh of relief as SJ Belangel escaped serious injury to his lower leg after suffering a bad fall late in their 82-81 loss to the Goyang Sono Sky Gunners in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) last Sunday, March 17.

As Belangel rose up for the potential game-winning floater, the Filipino star point guard collided with Goyang’s American import Chinanu Onuaku, leading to Onuaku landing awkwardly on top of Belangel as soon as both players hit the floor.

According to an initial report by Korean sports outlet Jumpball on X, Belangel, who immediately clutched his left leg after the fall, is suspected to have fractured his left shin and is “more likely to be out” for the remainder of the season.

Fortunately, Belangel only sustained a minor shin contusion and will only need a week of rest before returning back to action, the former Ateneo standout confirmed to Rappler.

Back in December, Onuaku was also involved in a reckless play that injured Belangel’s fellow Filipino KBL import Rhenz Abando.

Onuaku pushed Abando mid-air while going for an offensive rebound, causing a harrowing fall that kept the high-flying Filipino sensation out of action for more than two months.

Onuaku, a former NBA player, was fined 3 million won, but was not suspended for his dangerous push on Abando.

Belangel has been having a terrific season for Daegu in his second year in the Land of the Morning Calm, averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 50 games played.

However, Daegu’s playoff hopes officially came to an end on Sunday as it dropped its record to 20-30 with only four games remaining in the season. – Rappler.com