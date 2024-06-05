Carl Tamayo continues Asia tour, signs with Korea’s Changwon after Japan stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

One-time Japan B. League and UAAP champion Carl Tamayo, after five months as a free agent, heads to Korea for his second pro career stop with the Changwon LG Sakers

MANILA, Philippines – Young Filipino basketball star Carl Tamayo is set to continue his import stint around Asia, latching on to the Changwon LG Sakers of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Wednesday, June 5, per a team announcement.

This comes on the heels of a productive 2023-2024 rookie season with the Ryukyu Golden Kings, where he immediately won his first professional career championship as a reserve forward.

The development also means that Tamayo will not be joining the 2024 PBA Rookie Draft after five months of inactivity since a mutual contract termination from Ryukyu last January due to a lack of playing time. The 23-year-old prospect had just started the second year of a three-year deal.

In his time as a free agent, Tamayo donned the Gilas Pilipinas colors in the FIBA Asia Cup first qualifying window last February as part of head coach Tim Cone’s permanent core.

The one-time UAAP champion with UP had one of his better national team games in Gilas’ 106-53 shellacking of Chinese Taipei last February 25, where he tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 15 minutes off the bench in front of a vibrant home crowd at the PhilSports Arena.

Tamayo now heads back to work overseas for a Changwon side that recently employed former St. Benilde star Justin Gutang as its Asian import. – Rappler.com