‘Now signing off’: Rhenz Abando parts ways with Korean Basketball League team Anyang 

‘It was a great two-year ride. It was like a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs,’ says Rhenz Abando as he leaves the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters after two seasons with the Korean Basketball League club

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando will not be returning to the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters for the 2024-2025 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

The high-flying Abando announced on his social media on Thursday, May 23, that he is now “signing off” from the Red Boosters after spending two seasons with the ball club.

“It was a great two-year ride. It was like a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs. But nonetheless, I learned a lot,” wrote Abando.

“Until we meet again. Your JKJ Redbooster No. 12, now signing off.”

After leading Letran to a championship in NCAA Season 97, Abando decided to forego his final playing year with the Knights and signed with Anyang in July 2022.

The 2023 KBL Slam Dunk contest winner Abando had a memorable first season with Anyang as he helped the Red Boosters capture both the 2023 EASL Champions Week crown and the 2022-2023 KBL title.

However, it was not the same case for Abando in his second year with Anyang as he was limited to only 30 regular season games due to a horrific spinal injury he sustained last December.

The former Gilas Pilipinas sensation was pushed mid-air by Goyang Sono Sky Gunners’ American import Chinanu Onuaku, leading to a harrowing fall that kept Abando out of action for more than two months.

With Abando missing a chunk of games, the defending champion Red Boosters failed to advance to the playoffs as they finished second to the last in the 10-team race with an 18-36 record.

Still, the 26-year-old Abando had nothing but gratitude for the Red Boosters, who will now look for a new Asian Quota import for the next KBL season.

In the 69 regular season games he played for Anyang from 2022-2024, Abando averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1 block.

“To Red Boosters, thank you for giving me the chance to let me showcase my talent and passion for the game. Thank you for trusting me. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for you and not because of the opportunity that you’ve given me, I would not receive this kind of respect that I experience nowadays,” said Abando.

“To the JKJ fans, thank you for the undying support and believing in us. Win or lose, you guys are always there on our side. Thank you so much, and please still continue to support this team no matter what.” – Rappler.com