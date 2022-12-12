Team USA to play in PH for FIBA World Cup

REDEMPTION. A bevy of NBA stars is expected to represent Team USA as it seeks to reclaim its FIBA World Cup throne.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans will get an early glimpse of Team USA as the Philippines co-hosts the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

FIFA announced on Monday, December 12, that the Philippines chose USA after the three World Cup hosts, including Japan and Indonesia, were given a chance to select teams to play the group stage in their respective countries.

Japan opted for Slovenia, while Indonesia picked Canada.

While Slovenia and Canada have already punched their World Cup tickets, Team USA still needs to qualify and it looks to sweep its last two games in the sixth and final window of the Americas Qualifiers in February.

A bevy of NBA stars is expected to represent the five-time champion United States as they seek to reclaim their throne after a disappointing campaign in the previous World Cup in China.

Three years ago, Team USA – led by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum – reached the quarterfinals but fell to France.

Spain is the reigning World Cup champion and recently unseated the United States for the top spot in the FIBA world rankings.

FIBA said the Philippines will be placed in Pot 1 of the World Cup draw to be held in Manila on April 29 along with the best-ranked teams.

Gilas Pilipinas and Team USA will play in two different groups as the Philippines hosts 15 of the 32 participating teams spread among four bunches, with the group stage to be played at the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

Japan and Indonesia will each host two groups of four teams.

Teams which make it to the final phase will then play at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Hosted by multiple nations for the first time in history, the World Cup will run from August 25 to September 10. – Rappler.com