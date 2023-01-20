Victorious Murray says 4 am finishes are farcical

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray produces one of his greatest ever comebacks to sink home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis in an Australian Open thriller that ended at 4 am

MELBOURNE, Australia – Andy Murray said tennis must look at avoiding late-night finishes after completing a remarkable Australian Open victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4.05 am on Friday morning, January 20.

The former world No. 1 battled back from two sets and 2-5 down to claim a remarkable 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 victory and move into the third round.

At 5 hours and 45 minutes, it was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career and while he applauded the crowd for staying so late on Margaret Court Arena, he said playing matches in the small hours was farcical.

It was not quite the latest finish at the Australian Open, that being the clash between Leyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis which ended at 4.34 am in 2008.

But Murray said the scheduling must be looked at.

“Finishing at 4 am isn’t ideal. Because I don’t know who it’s beneficial for. A match like that, and we come here after the match and we’re discussing the time rather than it being like epic Murray-Kokkinakis match, it ends in a bit of a farce,” the Briton said.

“Amazingly people stayed until the end. I really appreciate people doing that, creating an atmosphere for us at the end.

“Some people need to work the following day and everything. If my child was a ball kid for a tournament, they’re coming home at five in the morning, as a parent, I’m snapping at that.

“It’s not beneficial for them. It’s not beneficial for the umpires, the officials. I don’t think it’s amazing for the fans. It’s not good for the players.”

Murray, who incredibly looked the fresher at the end despite playing with a partly metal hip and being 10 years older than his opponent, said the slow conditions did not help.

“The courts are not slow. But the balls, when we started tonight, it felt like there was no pressure in the balls, like flat almost. That was what I was complaining about,” he said.

“It’s just difficult to hit winners once you’re in the rallies. You’ve seen it. I think there was a 70-shot rally yesterday, multiple 35-45 shot rallies, which is not normal. Yeah, probably need to look at that.”

Five-time runner-up Murray, who knocked out fancied Italian Matteo Berrettini in round one in another five-set marathon, has already spent nearly 11 hours on court.

He will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the man he lost to in 2019 when his career seemed over, on Saturday when he will hope to get an early slot and perhaps avoid another marathon.

Stupendous effort

Murray looked down and out against an inspired Kokkinakis as he trailed by two sets and 2-5 but displayed his trademark warrior spirit to somehow claw out.

When the 35-year-old Scot finally got the job done in what was the 250th and longest Grand Slam match of his career, the clock was showing 4.05 am local time but a sizable and vociferous crowd had remained glued to their seats in the Margaret Court Arena.

It was another stupendous effort from the three-time Grand Slam champion whose career has been littered by such battles and who has stubbornly refused to call it a day since having a partly metal hip inserted in 2019.

Bizarrely he will now play Agut, the man who beat him at the 2019 Australian Open, after which Murray was given an emotional on-court tribute with his career apparently over because of his crumbling hip.

Four years later, a period during which he has often struggled for form and results, Murray retains his insatiable appetite for a battle and while it felt absurd to be watching elite sport at such an hour, Murray cared not a jot.

“It’s unbelievable how I managed to turn that around because Thanasi was serving unbelievable and hitting his forehand huge,” world No. 66 Murray, who now has won a record 11 Grand Slam matches from two sets down, said on court.

“Yeah, I have a big heart. I rely on my love and my drive and my respect for the game, that’s why I kept going.”

Murray, back with coach Ivan Lendl who guided him to his Grand Slam titles and to world No. 1 in 2016, has not gone past the third round of a Grand Slam since 2017 when his hip condition first surfaced.

Destroying racket

After stunning Berrettini in round one in a match lasting almost five hours, a rejuvenated Murray was favorite against Kokkinakis, a player who once looked destined for the top but who has been plagued by injuries.

But the 26-year-old Kokkinakis came out firing, dominating the opening two sets with the kind of aggressive tennis and ball-striking that made a mockery of his world ranking of 159.

Kokkinakis, who thumped 102 winners during the scrap, briefly lost his focus when leading by a break early in the third set, arguing with the umpire over a time violation and destroying a racket after losing a point in which Murray retrieved three successive smashes.

But when he surged into a 5-2 lead, he was on the verge of his biggest career win. Murray, however, would not go away.

Kokkinakis tightened with the finishing line in sight and the venom gradually went out of his shots as Murray threw caution to the wind and locked on to his target.

Relentlessly Murray ground his way back into the contest to set up a deciding fifth set, sealing the fourth set with a second-serve ace.

A weary-looking Kokkinakis did not capitulate and the raucous atmosphere inside the stadium revived him early in set five as he kept his nose in front.

There was pandemonium when he saved four break points at 3-3 and Kokkinakis was within two points of victory when Murray served at 4-5 in the decider.

But Murray’s greater experience of such duels enabled him to get the crucial break of serve in the following game with a stunning forehand winner before sealing victory in the next game on his first match point with a clinical backhand.

With so many seeds out in the bottom half, Murray has a genuine shot at a deep run, although after nearly 11 hours on court so far, recovery was the only thing on his mind.

“Thanks for staying, but now I think we should all get off to bed,” Murray said. – Rappler.com