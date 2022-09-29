Alex Eala opens W60 Templeton campaign with dominant win

STRONG START. US Open girls champion Alex Eala picks up where she left off.

Fresh from her US Open title romp, Alex Eala returns to pro circuit action with a commanding victory

MANILA, Philippines – Swift, incisive, and complete annihilation.

Alex Eala began her singles campaign in the ITF W60 Templeton with a merciless 6-0, 6-0 opening round drubbing of Shavit Kimchi of Israel on Wednesday, September 28 (Thursday, September 29, Philippine time) at the Templeton Tennis Ranch in California, United States.

Sustaining the form that recently won her the US Open girls singles title, the 17-year-old Eala was all business from start to finish as she dominated her 20-year-old foe.

Currently 291st in the WTA world rankings, Eala never faced break point the entire match and broke Kimchi’s serve six times.

Eala converted 51 winners while allowing Kimchi, ranked 453rd in the world, just 16 winners.

Eala will face seventh seed Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the second round on Thursday (Friday, Philippine time).

The 29-year-old Kawa, who reached a career-high 112th in the world ranking in 2020, defeated Renata Zarazua of Mexico in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the opening round.

– Rappler.com