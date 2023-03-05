Trolls, tributes all part of the game for Adamson rookie Trisha Tubu

After playing her first week in the UAAP, Adamson standout Trisha Tubu takes everything in stride as she gains fans and bashers alike

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson rookie standout Trisha Tubu impresses right on her first week, helping power the Lady Falcons to a strong 2-1 start in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

But while she’s gaining fans of her game – even getting a playful #TooGoodTubuTrue hashtag online –Tubu also got her own share of bashers, even just a few games in.

“In the first place, I cannot do anything about what people say… what I just need is the team,” said Tubu, as she takes the good and the bad on social media.

“Whatever is said outside [of the court] is beyond me, I cannot do anything about it. I just need to play for the team, and just believe in the people that do the same for me.”

While Tubu earns praise for her performance, she also gets targeted by social media trolls’ vicious comments on her looks.

“I actually like reading comments because it boosts my awareness inside the court, because I could flip it into something positive,” said Tubu, who has been an integral cog in Adamson’s wins, including a 13-point outing in their 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21 victory over FEU on Saturday, March 4.

“That’s why I just let them comment, there were more unsavory comments during [the Shakey’s Collegiate Preseason tournament], but the tone has shifted for support towards me, and that is why I am thankful.” – Rappler.com