FEU eyes twin UAAP cheerdance crowns

The FEU Cheering Squad targets two UAAP cheerdance titles in one year as the highly anticipated showpiece unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University seeks to make history by winning two UAAP cheerdance titles in the same year as the highly anticipated spectacle gets going on Saturday, December 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The FEU Cheering Squad aims to deliver another show-stopper in the 4 pm competition, but coach Randel San Gregorio also expects the rest of the field to put on a show with the league reverting back to its exciting old format.

“We wish everyone the best performance possible,” said San Gregorio, whose squad will pay homage to the late rap great Francis Magalona.

The rehearsals were held Friday at the same Pasay venue where cheerdance teams were given one hour each to polish their routines.

Unlike in the previous season where there are only a maximum of 15 performers in a three-minute run, the event returns to ints pre-pandemic format with 15-25 cheerdancers doing a six-minute routine in front of an expected capacity crowd. Drums are also back after a one-season absence.

National University Pep Squad, which won six of the last eight titles, is eager to redeem itself after failing to complete a three-peat last May. The Ghicka Bernabe-mentored squad will feature a “Cheerobics”-themed routine this season.

Last season’s silver medalist Adamson Pep Squad will open this season’s event with a theme of “Reinvention,” followed by the UE Pep Squad and their theme of Pinoy pop or p-pop.

Eight-time champion UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe will perform third, hinting at a “monster” theme, while the DLSU Animo Squad will come out fourth with an homage to Janet Jackson.

One-time silver medalist Ateneo Blue Eagles will perform fifth with the theme “Ateneo Forever,” followed by favorites FEU and NU.

UP Pep Squad will close out the show with a mysterious “big question mark” theme. – Rappler.com